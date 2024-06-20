Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Trading Down 11.1%

Infrastructure India (LON:IIP – Get Free Report) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 547,831 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 347% from the average session volume of 122,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of £477,456.00, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

