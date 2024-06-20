InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.27

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and traded as high as $4.44. InnovAge shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 60,078 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $575.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $193.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.64 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. Equities research analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

