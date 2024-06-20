Insider Buying: Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) Insider Purchases 350,000 Shares of Stock

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG – Get Free Report) insider Ben Jennings bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,600.00 ($12,980.13).
Comms Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Comms Group Company Profile
