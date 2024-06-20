Insider Buying: Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) Insider Purchases 350,000 Shares of Stock

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCGGet Free Report) insider Ben Jennings bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,600.00 ($12,980.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Comms Group Limited provides telecommunications and Information Technology (IT) services in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and internationally. It offers IT managed, cloud hosting, cloud communications, and unified communications services. The company was formerly known as CommsChoice Group Limited and changed its name to Comms Group Limited in November 2020.

