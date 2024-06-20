Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires Shares of 243 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,621,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.8 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $924.49 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $934.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $920.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

