International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 148.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after buying an additional 4,960,005 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,550,000 after buying an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,844,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,615,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,246,000 after purchasing an additional 151,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 35.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,035,000 after purchasing an additional 777,273 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $46.25 on Thursday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,744 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

