Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.57

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.57 and last traded at $94.57, with a volume of 3027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.24.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average is $85.27. The company has a market cap of $902.69 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.