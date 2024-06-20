iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 39,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 51,300 shares.The stock last traded at $67.68 and had previously closed at $66.99.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 230,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after buying an additional 70,559 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 214,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 127,571 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,847,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

