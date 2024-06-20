iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 39,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 51,300 shares.The stock last traded at $67.68 and had previously closed at $66.99.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Asia 50 ETF
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Signet Jewelers Stock Poised for Rebound After Earnings Drop
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Airship AI Lands New Contract: Stock Soars 16% and More to Come
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Restoration Hardware Stock: Should You Buy After Earnings Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.