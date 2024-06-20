iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.10

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.10 and last traded at $37.08, with a volume of 2815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $606.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $327,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 93,930 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 1,552.4% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

