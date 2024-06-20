iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.21

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.21 and last traded at $43.21, with a volume of 3109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

