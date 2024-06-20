iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,243,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,619,218 shares.The stock last traded at $67.64 and had previously closed at $67.34.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
