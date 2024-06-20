iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,243,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,619,218 shares.The stock last traded at $67.64 and had previously closed at $67.34.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 279.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after purchasing an additional 466,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,065,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.