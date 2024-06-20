iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 94.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,690,000. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 847.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,783,000 after acquiring an additional 31,715 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $549.64 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $549.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $524.21 and a 200-day moving average of $505.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

