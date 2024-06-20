iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.57

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.57 and last traded at $47.52, with a volume of 5212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.36.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

