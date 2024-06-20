iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.57

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.57 and last traded at $47.52, with a volume of 5212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.36.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Signet Jewelers Stock Poised for Rebound After Earnings Drop
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Airship AI Lands New Contract: Stock Soars 16% and More to Come
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Restoration Hardware Stock: Should You Buy After Earnings Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.