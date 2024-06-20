iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.57

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXFGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.57 and last traded at $47.52, with a volume of 5212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.36.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

