iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Position Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,260 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 552.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 126,575 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 101,776 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $819,000.

Shares of EWQ stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $33.66 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

