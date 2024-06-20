iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.50

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.50 and last traded at $104.50, with a volume of 7466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.27.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after buying an additional 66,567 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

