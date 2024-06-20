iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 677,407 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 570,162 shares.The stock last traded at $41.24 and had previously closed at $40.60.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $771.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 12,171.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 583,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,773,000 after acquiring an additional 578,869 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,668,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,649,000 after purchasing an additional 498,958 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 122.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after buying an additional 258,175 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,706,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,710,000.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

