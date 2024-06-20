iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Sets New 1-Year High at $112.77

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.77 and last traded at $112.77, with a volume of 3865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.35.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at about $388,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth about $728,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 339,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

