iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

QUAL stock opened at $173.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.58. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

