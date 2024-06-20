iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,687,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $10,890,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 397,836 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 383,336 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,882,000 after purchasing an additional 343,004 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $26.96 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $29.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

