iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 678,324 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $628,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the period.

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

