iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.00

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $55.99, with a volume of 3868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1,620.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 698,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after buying an additional 657,494 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,331,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,604,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 155,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,357,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,545,000 after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

