iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,003,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,501,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 250,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 81,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 178,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

IYF stock opened at $93.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.15. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $70.45 and a 52-week high of $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

