Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Director Delphine Traoré Buys 5,704 Shares

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) Director Delphine Traoré acquired 5,704 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.40 per share, with a total value of C$99,249.60.
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Down 0.2 %
Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$17.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 92.32 and a beta of 1.98. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$9.89 and a 12 month high of C$21.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 20.86.
Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.4653228 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
