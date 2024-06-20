Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Earnings Results

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil updated its Q4 guidance to $2.03-2.43 EPS.
Shares of Jabil stock opened at $126.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.30 and its 200-day moving average is $128.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil has a 12-month low of $100.18 and a 12-month high of $156.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.75%.
In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,883 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company's stock.
Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).
