Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.03-2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30-6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.79 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.14.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $126.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $100.18 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,877 shares of company stock worth $3,519,883 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

