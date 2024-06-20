James D. Mcfarland Sells 100,000 Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Director James D. Mcfarland sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total value of C$540,350.00.

James D. Mcfarland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Valeura Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, April 2nd, James D. Mcfarland sold 95,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$466,450.00.

Valeura Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:VLE opened at C$5.10 on Thursday. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.57 and a 12-month high of C$6.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.26. The firm has a market cap of C$528.67 million, a PE ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valeura Energy ( TSE:VLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of C$201.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$234.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.5466667 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VLE shares. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Valeura Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Valeura Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on VLE

About Valeura Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.