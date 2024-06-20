Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.64

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.64 and last traded at $48.51, with a volume of 38058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.49.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.37.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1988 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.
