Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.64

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.64 and last traded at $48.51, with a volume of 38058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.49.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.37.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1988 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 48,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 46,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.