Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Declares Dividend of $1.15

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.1461 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Jiangsu Expressway Price Performance
Shares of JEXYY opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. Jiangsu Expressway has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $22.40.
About Jiangsu Expressway
