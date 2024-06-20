Jonathan Burth Sells 6,836 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Burth sold 6,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $205,353.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, June 14th, Jonathan Burth sold 2,845 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $85,549.15.

COCO opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.26.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 1,155.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on COCO. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

