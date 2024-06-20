Jonathan Skelly Sells 12,000 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AZEK stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.86. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $50.78.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AZEK by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in AZEK during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.
