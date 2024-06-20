JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Increases Dividend to GBX 8 Per Share

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan European Discovery’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of LON:JEDT opened at GBX 461.50 ($5.86) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 471.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 443.53. JPMorgan European Discovery has a 1 year low of GBX 352.68 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 488.50 ($6.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £671.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2,544.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
JPMorgan European Discovery Company Profile
