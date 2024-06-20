JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Increases Dividend to GBX 8 Per Share

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan European Discovery’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON:JEDT opened at GBX 461.50 ($5.86) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 471.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 443.53. JPMorgan European Discovery has a 1 year low of GBX 352.68 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 488.50 ($6.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £671.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2,544.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

JPMorgan European Discovery Company Profile

Further Reading

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

