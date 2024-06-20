JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:JEMI)

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JEMI opened at GBX 137.62 ($1.75) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 134.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 129.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £407.22 million and a P/E ratio of -3,425.00. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts has a 12-month low of GBX 116 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.50 ($1.81).

In other news, insider Ranjan Ramparia bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £13,300 ($16,899.62). Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

