Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $209,000 in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 226,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 112,169 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 560,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97,952 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 472,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,842,000 after purchasing an additional 37,784 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 44,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,332.67 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.01. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $53.05.

Insider Activity

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $169,046.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $780,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,739.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $169,046.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,480.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,278 shares of company stock worth $1,721,471 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCEL. TD Cowen began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

