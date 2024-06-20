Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $227,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,771 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at $44,031,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

WMT stock opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $543.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $67.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.