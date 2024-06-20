Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 5,935 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,528,939,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,954 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $955,961,000 after buying an additional 6,054,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,727,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $895,576,000 after buying an additional 3,989,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,750,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $185.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.