Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys New Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Presima Securities ULC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $83.31.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. US Capital Advisors lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

