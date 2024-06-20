Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys Shares of 2,344 FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $93.68 on Thursday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.95.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.05.

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

