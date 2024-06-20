Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Decreases Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda cut its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Chewy were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $124,628.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,732.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,862 shares of company stock worth $1,047,242. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $25.97 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 144.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

