Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,775,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $460.00 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $463.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.43. The company has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

