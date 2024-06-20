Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 782.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 2,660,358 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 838,693 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBR shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of PBR opened at $13.82 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

