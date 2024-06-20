Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $121,000 Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lowered its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,295,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THO. TheStreet cut shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

THO opened at $92.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.74.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

