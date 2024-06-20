Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $100,000 in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $102,709,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 393,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,912,000 after buying an additional 229,109 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ITT by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 614,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,130,000 after purchasing an additional 195,111 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ITT by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,111,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

Shares of ITT opened at $130.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.64 and its 200-day moving average is $125.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $140.20.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

