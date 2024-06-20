Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $116,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $202.40 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.61 and a 200-day moving average of $185.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

