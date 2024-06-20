Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New Investment in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,856.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after buying an additional 5,566,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,878,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,346,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth about $40,603,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,470,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $36.98.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXTA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

