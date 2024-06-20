Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,626,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,360 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 391.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,271,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BSX opened at $76.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $77.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $66.51. The company has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

