Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New Investment in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $2,184,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,726.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.40, for a total value of $2,620,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $2,184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,198 shares of company stock worth $14,719,998. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $211.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $251.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.70.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

