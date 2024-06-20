Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Purchases Shares of 334 Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WING. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 323.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Wingstop from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.37.

Wingstop Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $428.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.84. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $429.22. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Wingstop news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,873.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

