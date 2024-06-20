Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Purchases Shares of 684 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $4,253,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.9 %

KMB stock opened at $141.67 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $141.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.95 and its 200 day moving average is $126.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

