Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Sells 362 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lessened its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $59.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

