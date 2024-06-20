Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Sells 4,895 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda trimmed its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Lennar were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 949.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 33,164 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 over the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $148.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $172.59.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

