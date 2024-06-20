Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Sells 5,621 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lowered its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 29,260 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $251,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HALO shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,800 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

